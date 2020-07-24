SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 24, 2020

San Antonio Native Robert Rodriguez Says He Had to Fight Hard for Latinx Representation in Spy Kids

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge MIRAMAX
  • Miramax
Just because Comic-Con was forced online this year doesn't mean that we won't be getting any big pop-culture reveals.

Case in point: famed director — and San Antonio native — Robert Rodriguez (From Dusk Till Dawn, Machete) dropped a bombshell in an online panel hosted by entertainment website Collider yesterday.

During the panel, in which he and fellow directors Colin Trevorrow (Jurasssic World) and Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy) talked shop, Rodriguez laid bare just how hard he had to fight for Latinx representation in his hit family flick Spy Kids, a 2001 blockbuster that raked in the bucks and spawned three sequels.



"For me, it was a big victory, and it was an important one for things to follow, to have the kids in Spy Kids be a Latin family," Rodriguez said.

"The studio was like, 'Why are you making them Latin, though? Why don’t you just make them American?' And I was like, ‘They are American, it's based on my family.' My uncle is actually — his name is Gregorio Rodriguez, he's a special agent in the FBI that was the only one to bring down two top ten [most wanted] criminals. That's who Antonio character's based on. And I wanted to make a movie about my family, 'cause I grew up in a family of 10 kids, a big Latin family, but I thought, 'Well, I should make them spies so it's more interesting for people. So it's not just about my family.'"

He continued: "It had just never been done before. When you're doing anything that’s new — this just happens to be about diversity, but it could be anything — when you're doing anything new, you're gonna get questioned.

"And you have to have a good answer, because they're not being dicks or anything, they've just never seen it before. 'Is it gonna make the audience smaller?' People think only Latins will go see it. And it’s just 'cause it had never been done before. I said, 'No, I don’t think so, I mean they're only gonna speak Spanish as a kind of code when it’s cool. And they are American, they're just Latin, 'cause it's based on my family.' It wasn’t really convincing. I finally had to come up with a good argument. Finally, I said, 'OK, you don't have to be British to enjoy James Bond. By being so specific, it becomes more universal.' So, they went with it, then of course there's like four [Spy Kids films in the franchise] and now we’re rebooting it. But you kind of had to put your flag in and set it in and say, 'This is how it's gonna be done' to make any change, 'cause there was no roles being written for Latins at that time, back in 1999, nor were they being cast."

Rodriguez also noted that were it not so personally important to him, he may have just given in and let the story get white-washed.

"And if I wasn’t Latin, I would've given up the fight, because I would've been [like], 'OK, I just wanna get the movie made.' Because it was based on my family is the only reason I kept the fight up. And again, it wasn't a fight, they just weren't sure why I would attempt doing something that could possibly limit the audience. 'Cause it had just never been done before, to be proven wrong. And why prove it with this movie? And that can be with anything, a piece of technology or an idea that’s new, that you would come up against as a filmmaker. You kind of have to make a stand and go, 'Look, this is kinda how I have to be.'"


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Actress and San Antonio Native Amelia Rico Makes Her Network TV Debut on Yellowstone This Weekend Read More

  2. On the Bubble: The Spurs’ Return to the Court Will Come With a Strong Message of Social Justice Read More

  3. Brick at Blue Star Launches Virtual Market Featuring San Antonio Vendors Read More

  4. San Antonio Symphony Cancels First Half of 2020-2021 Season, Furloughs Administrative Staff Read More

  5. Psych Actor and San Antonio Native De-Anglicizes His Name Back to James Rodriguez Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation