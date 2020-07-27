Monday, July 27, 2020
San Antonians Can Craft Sustainably at Home with a Virtual Version of Spare Parts' Sunday Funday
Posted
By Deanna Wilson
on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM
click image
Spare Parts'
Sunday Funday returns in an all-new online format to get locals crafting, sustainably.
The San Antonio nonprofit is offering a virtual version of its activity-based art event this Sunday, August 2, which focuses on zero waste art education. The activities will be facilitated by artist, educator and Spare Parts board member Eric Cavazos, who also facilitated the most recent Sunday Funday, which was held in February.
click image
The event will feature three different activities for which the only materials needed are T-shirts. Participants can pay $5 for the event, or $10 for a ticket plus a special Spare Parts gift that will be mailed out. Tickets are available online
, and a link to join the Google Meet session will be sent to participants on Sunday.
$5-10, 1 - 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 2, Google Meet, sparepartssa.org
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Spare Parts, Eric Cavazos, zero waste, art activities, online, things to do at home, crafts, Google Meet, Image, t shirt, art, family-friendly, arts and crafts, crafting, art projects, Image
