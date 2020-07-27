VOTE NOW IN THE BET OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, July 27, 2020

San Antonio's DoSeum Names Sarah Sudhoff as 2020 Artist in Residence

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SARAHSUDHOFF
  • Instagram / sarahsudhoff
Late last week, the DoSeum announced the fourth artist selected for its annual Artist in Residence Program: San Antonio-based photographer and educator Sarah Sudhoff.

This fall, Sudhoff will debut the interactive installation The Reading Brain in conjunction with the DoSeum's exhibition "Beautiful Minds: Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage."



Sudhoff’s installation aims to bring life and color to the inner workings of the mind through recorded MRI scans facilitated by Dr. Guinevere Eden, director of the Center for the Study of Learning at Georgetown University. The sculpture will display the brain activity of dyslexic children as they read in real-time by lighting up different sections of the cranium.

Sudhoff’s piece is a passion project inspired by her eight-year-old son, who had to overcome reading challenges himself.

The Reading Brain is a celebration of all children and all of which makes us different and unique from one another, while igniting curiosity about the mechanics of our brains through the reading process,” she said in a statement.

"Beautiful Minds: Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage" is scheduled to open on October 10 and remain on view through January 3, 2021.

