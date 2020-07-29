San Antonio Artist Victoria Suescum Celebrates Folk Art of Local Tienditas in McNay Show
Posted
By Dana Nichols
on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 11:15 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Next month, the McNay Art Museum will feature San Antonio artist Victoria Suescum in the new exhibition
"Folk Pop: Victoria Suescum’s Tienditas."
For this body of work, Suescum took inspiration from the vibrant painting style of advertisements found outside local mom-and-pop stores across San Antonio, as well as in Mexico and her native Panama. According to the McNay
, "in addition to celebrating family-owned small businesses in minority communities, her work also documents these quickly vanishing works of folk art."
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the McNay Art Museum
-
Victoria Suescum, Esteak, 2014. Matte acrylic on paper. Collection of the McNay Art Museum.
The collection will be displayed in the museum's Charles Butt Paperworks Gallery. Paired with the approximately 30 works are an informal interview with Suescum plus photographs of the shops from which she drew inspiration.
"Folk Pop: Victoria Suescum’s Tienditas" will be on view from August 19, 2020 through January 10, 2021.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, mcnay, mcnay art museum, mcnay museum, local art, local artist, art scene, art, tienditas, tiendas, folk art, culture, small business, minority business, minority-owned, advertising, folk art, folk pop, victoria suescum, san antonio, san antonio artist, puro, Image