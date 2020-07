San Antonio Artist Victoria Suescum Celebrates Folk Art of Local Tienditas in McNay Show

click to enlarge Courtesy of McNay Art Museum

Victoria Suescum, Esteak, 2014. Matte acrylic on paper. Collection of the McNay Art Museum.

Next month, the McNay Art Museum will feature San Antonio artist Victoria Suescum in the new exhibition "Folk Pop: Victoria Suescum’s Tienditas."For this body of work, Suescum took inspiration from the vibrant painting style of advertisements found outside local mom-and-pop stores across San Antonio, as well as in Mexico and her native Panama. According to the McNay , "in addition to celebrating family-owned small businesses in minority communities, her work also documents these quickly vanishing works of folk art."The collection will be displayed in the museum's Charles Butt Paperworks Gallery. Paired with the approximately 30 works are an informal interview with Suescum plus photographs of the shops from which she drew inspiration."Folk Pop: Victoria Suescum’s Tienditas" will be on view from August 19, 2020 through January 10, 2021.