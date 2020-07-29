VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

San Antonio Artist Victoria Suescum Celebrates Folk Art of Local Tienditas in McNay Show

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Next month, the McNay Art Museum will feature San Antonio artist Victoria Suescum in the new exhibition "Folk Pop: Victoria Suescum’s Tienditas."

For this body of work, Suescum took inspiration from the vibrant painting style of advertisements found outside local mom-and-pop stores across San Antonio, as well as in Mexico and her native Panama. According to the McNay, "in addition to celebrating family-owned small businesses in minority communities, her work also documents these quickly vanishing works of folk art."



click to enlarge Victoria Suescum, Esteak, 2014. Matte acrylic on paper. Collection of the McNay Art Museum. - COURTESY OF THE MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of the McNay Art Museum
  • Victoria Suescum, Esteak, 2014. Matte acrylic on paper. Collection of the McNay Art Museum.
The collection will be displayed in the museum's Charles Butt Paperworks Gallery. Paired with the approximately 30 works are an informal interview with Suescum plus photographs of the shops from which she drew inspiration.

"Folk Pop: Victoria Suescum’s Tienditas" will be on view from August 19, 2020 through January 10, 2021.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Meet the Muralistas: Outdoor Artists Tap Into San Antonio’s Cultural DNA Read More

  2. San Antonians Can Craft Sustainably at Home with a Virtual Version of Spare Parts' Sunday Funday Read More

  3. San Antonio Teen Raises Funds to Provide Clear Face Masks to Deaf and Hard of Hearing Individuals Read More

  4. San Antonio's DoSeum Names Sarah Sudhoff as 2020 Artist in Residence Read More

  5. BiblioTech's Digital Libraries Help Bridge Digital Divide as San Antonio Weathers the Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation