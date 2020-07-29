San Antonio's Colonies House Hosts Drive-In Screening of '90s Classic Jumanji

click to enlarge Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Some movie viewers live to hear the heart-pounding, tribal drumbeat that lures people in into a magical — and dangerous — jungle board game.If you're among that bunch, you may want to head to banquet facility Colonies House this weekend for a socially-distanced drive-in screening of the Robin Williams classicWith the 25th anniversary of the film around the corner, Colonies House thought it fitting to screen the movie for some family weekend fun. In true drive-in fashion, moviegoers will tune in the audio via their car radios.The screening will also include pandemic safety rules, such as maintaining social distance, wearing a mask if you exit your vehicle, following guidance from parking ushers and staying within your vehicle or the surrounding parking space. Colonies House also asks that people refrain from attending if they have COVID-19 symptoms, test positive for the ailment or have spent time around someone who tested positive.If the kids can follow the rules of Jumanji — OK, OK, with the exception of Pete — we can too, right?