Wednesday, July 29, 2020

San Antonio's McNay Showcases Contemporary Art with New Weekly Virtual Field Trips

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 12:20 PM

click image Elizabeth Cartlett's Sharecropper will be featured in August 12's Virtual Field Trip. - FACEBOOK / MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Facebook / McNay Art Museum
  • Elizabeth Cartlett's Sharecropper will be featured in August 12's Virtual Field Trip.
San Antonio contemporary art staple the McNay Art Museum is bringing its exhibitions straight to our homes weekly via a new series of virtual field trips.

The virtual field trips will offer connections to McNay educators, who will lead a discussion about three works of art and a universal theme selected for each week. The museum encourages attendees to bust out their favorite snacks, coffee and maybe a few cocktails while enjoying the online exploration.



Upcoming events include Justice/Injustice on August 5, featuring works by Vincent Valdez, Blanche McVeigh and Barbara Carrascso, and Power on August 19, which will showcase pieces by Kehinde Wiley, Antoine Louis Barye and Azzedine Alaia.

Each week's featured works are available for attendees to peruse through the McNay’s digital collection. That way, participants can get a feel for the art or even take notes before the virtual discussion.

The field trips are free, but online registration is still required to nab a spot and receive a link to the meeting. There’s even an option allowing educators to register to receive continuing professional education credit through the program.

Free, noon-1p.m., Wednesdays through August 26, McNay Art Museum, Online, (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

