Former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker Announces Split With Wife on Twitter

click to enlarge Getty Images

Former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker said Monday via Twitter that he and his wife Axelle Francine are calling it quits.

"After nine years together, during which we shared a lot of happiness, and raised two wonderful children, Axelle and I have decided to end our union,” tweeted Parker, who spent 17 years with the Silver and Black, including four NBA championship wins.

In the statement, Parker, 38, said the split will be "guided by complete mutual respect and the preservation of well-being of our two sons." He added that the couple is announcing the separation to stave off rumors.Parker retired from the NBA in 2019 and still lives in San Antonio.