Ha Comedy Festival Held in San Antonio Earlier This Year Debuts August 20 on HBO Max

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ha Comedy Festival

It might seem like it happened a lifetime ago, but the Ha Comedy Festival that took place at the Empire Theatre in February will be a part of HBO Max’s Summer Comedy Festival later this month.

The Ha Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy, hosted by Latina comedian and actress Anjelah Johnson (Our Family Wedding), is a one-hour stand-up special featuring “the best of the fest,” including Gina Brillon, David del Rosario, Carmen Lynch, Monique Marvez, Pedro Salinas, Jesus Trejo and Mark Viera. There will also be special appearances from actors Eugenio Derbez (How to Be a Latin Lover), Eva Longoria (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Danny Trejo (Machete).

“Don’t sleep on us,” Johnson said in February about Latinx comedians. “We need more representation because we’re doing some really amazing things. I also think that this festival is going to show people who come to it that we’re worthy of support from our own people.”

The Ha Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy is available on HBO Max on August 20.