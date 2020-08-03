The Public Theatre of San Antonio Unveils Upcoming Season of One-Person Shows

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of The Public Theatre
Turns out one may not be the loneliest number after all. At least when it comes to theater.
The Public Theatre of San Antonio on Friday announced
its new season — billed as 2020-202ONE — will focus on one-person performances to ensure it can maintain safe social distancing amid the pandemic.
Other local theater comapnies including Teatro Audaz, the Renaissance Guild and the Overtime Theatre have also adopted the one-person play model for upcoming performances.
The Public's new season will include eight established one-person plays. In addition, the Fresh Ink New Works Fest will include an evening of two new works, bringing the total number of plays for the season to 10.
The company will present socially distanced performances in its Russell Hill Rogers Theater but also maintain the flexibility to include a limited run of performances streamed audiences who prefer not to gather in crowds.
The one-person play is a form that often tests the range of a single performer to bring several characters to life. This fall's first outing Buyer & Cellar
will rely heavily on the actor's ability to channel Barbra Streisand, for example, while Fully Committed
requires a manic jump between 40 personalities.
Some of the Public's other offerings are more biographical, deeply exploring the strength of survivors and leaders.
The following show dates are for physically distanced live performances in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. Alternative streaming dates can be found here
.
September 10-October 11
Buyer & Cellar
by Jonathan Tolins
This comedy examines the price of fame, the cost of things and the oddest of odd jobs. Its protagonist Alex is a struggling actor working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar.
October 15-November 15
Squeamish
by Aaron Mark
Phobia and compulsion are at work in this psychological horror about craving what terrifies us. Sharon is an Upper West Side shrink, longtime recovering alcoholic and world-class "hemophobe" who finds herself in Texas — and off her psychotropic drugs — after her nephew’s sudden death.
November 19-December 27
Fully Committed
by Becky Mode
This comedy with 40 diverse characters centers around Sam, an out-of-work actress, as she works the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s top restaurant. Can she look out for herself while juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses?
January 14-February 14
Thurgood
by George Stevens Jr.
This story rich in history, humanity and humor examines the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court justice, and his role in the historic Brown v. Board of Education decision.
February 25-March 28
Empanada
by Anel I. Flores
Sometimes hilarious, other times dramatic and emotional, this story by a San Antonio-based writer addresses the difficult challenges a Mexican American woman faces when family, religion, cultura and her inner truth come together.
April 8-May 9
Golda’s Balcony
by William Gibson
This story of war and peace takes a dramatic look at idealism, power and the strength it takes to shape the destiny of a nation. The play is set in 1973, on the eve of the Yom Kippur War, and uses flashbacks as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir tells the story of her life.
May 13-June 13
I Am My Own Wife
by Doug Wright
This play follows the fascinating story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a real-life German transvestite who survived both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime that followed.
June 17-June 27
Fresh Ink New Works Fest
The Public will present two new single-actor productions as part of this new works festival.
Jul 15-Aug 15
Ann
by Holland Taylor
This inspiring and funny show presents a no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary Texas governor. The play brings audiences face-to-face with a complex, colorful and captivating character as big as the state from which she hailed.
$25-$35, The Public Theater, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.