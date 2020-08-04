San Antonio Restaurant Ida Claire Launches New Outdoor Movie Screening Series This Week

click to enlarge
For many, going to the movies — and feeling the thrill and emotion of the story with a room full of people — came to an abrupt halt due to the pandemic. Although theaters are now allowed
to operate under the state's reopening order, many folks still don't feel safe watching a flick indoors.
Southern restaurant Ida Claire wants to capture that feeling again in a safer way via a new outdoor screening series. Every Thursday evening for the rest of the summer, the Quarry-area eatery will play a classic film on its colorfully lit patio.
This week's is Footloose
, the iconic musical in which Kevin Bacon brings the magic of dance to a buttoned-up rural community. As an homage to the film's star, the restaurant will pop complimentary bacon spiced popcorn. It will also mix up The Troublemaker cocktail, a rum, cilantro, strawberry and lime blend garnished with candied bacon and available for $5.
In addition to holding the screening outdoors, Ida Claire’s staff will balance social distancing and the experience of gathering for a movie and drinks with masked and gloved servers, distanced tables and sanitation specialists. Patrons must reserve their spots by calling ahead or messaging Ida Claire on Facebook
.
Free, 9 p.m. Thursdays, Ida Claire, 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.
