San Antonio Artist Ruben Luna's Symbolic Portraits Featured in McNay's Artists Looking at Art Series

San Antonio artist Ruben Luna is the most recent feature of the McNay Art Museum's Artists Looking at Art (ALA) series , which is showcasing three of his intimate — and unconventional — portraits.These symbolic portraits are comprised of everyday objects that connect to the lives of Luna's loved ones. Objects included in each piece range from playing cards to jewelry to a 7UP can.Luna describes the portraits as "daily reminders of who my loved ones were and what they meant to me.""The significance lies not in the fact that my loved ones carried these items in their lifetime but that their legacies continue to be carried within me," he added.Outside of his work as an artist, Luna is the McNay Art Installation Manager and has worked as a museum art preparator for 20 years."Artists Looking at Art: Ruben Luna" will be on view in the Garden Level Gallery of the McNay through January 3, 2021.