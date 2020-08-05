VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

San Antonio Museum of Art Lands $100,000 Grant From National Endowment for the Humanities

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Art
The San Antonio Museum of Art has won a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that will fund an exhibition of Roman art that debuts next year.

The funds will be put toward SAMA's Fall 2021 exhibition "Art, Nature, and Myth in Ancient Rome," which will showcase "landscape imagery in Roman art from the late Republic and early Empire," according to the NEH's report of grant recipients.



The NEH recently announced the recipients of 238 peer-reviewed grants supporting projects nationwide. The grants, totaling $30 million, comprise the endowment's last round of funding for the 2020 fiscal year. Among the recipients are museums, universities, libraries and public scholars.

SAMA is one of 18 grant recipients awarded in the category of Public Humanities Projects, which are meant to "bring the ideas and insights of the humanities to life for general audiences," according to the NEH.

