San Antonio Zoo Debuts New Hours for Both In Person and Drive Thru Visits

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
With COVID-19 numbers still high, the San Antonio Zoo has offered guests the opportunity to enjoy the park on both foot and behind the wheel.
“We are once again very excited to welcome guests every day of the week to enjoy the traditional zoo experience and reconnect with nature," Tim Murrow, Zoo President and CEO said in a statement.
Starting Thursday, August 6, the zoo will have new operating hours throughout the week. The park will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily and will offer a drive-thru option on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5-8 p.m.
Two online ticket discounts will also begin on August 6 and will be available through August 16.
The offers include: Buy one adult standard admission ticket, get one child ticket free and 40% off any standard admission ticket.
Links to park discounts will be posted on the zoo’s Facebook
, Twitter
and Instagram
pages.
"Our goal is to make it easy for guests, whether they want to walk or roll," Morrow said. "We hope to see lots of smiling faces with the new evening hours of operation for [the] Drive Thru Zoo and our daily traditional zoo experience with deep discounts."
The zoo has lost millions of dollars in the past fiscal year and is seeking donations to support its operating expenses. Those who would like to help the zoo on their road to recovery can donate to its emergency fund.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.