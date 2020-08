San Antonians Can Solve an Online Mystery with the Tobin Center's Zoom Escape Room

click to enlarge Pixabay

The escape room experience — locking a bunch of people in a closed space for an hour or until they puzzle their way out — isn't exactly socially distant.You might not think that kind of challenge could be virtually adapted to take place on a Zoom call, but considering how desperate we are to escape our homes right now, perhaps it's not surprising the industry is moving online . Hell, even librarians are getting in on it.Soon, the Tobin Center will host its own virtual detective game,, in which participants role play expert sleuths armed with weapons, badges and the power of the internet. In a caper worthy of Sherlock Holmes or Sam Spade, your team of detectives must decode clues, defuse a bomb, save your missing partner and track down the Evil Mr. E — all in under 60 minutes.It's clear that the appetite for adventure is out there, because the first game is nearly sold out and the Tobin has added a second to meet demand. Each game accommodates 25 players and is recommended for ages 10 and up. Participants will require a computer and secondary device with internet access and be able to use Zoom, which is free. Those interested in booking their own private game can email tickets@tobincenter.org.