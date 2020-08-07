San Antonians Can Solve an Online Mystery with the Tobin Center's Zoom Escape Room

click to enlarge
The escape room experience — locking a bunch of people in a closed space for an hour or until they puzzle their way out — isn't exactly socially distant.
You might not think that kind of challenge could be virtually adapted to take place on a Zoom call, but considering how desperate we are to escape our homes right now, perhaps it's not surprising the industry is moving online
. Hell, even librarians
are getting in on it.
Soon, the Tobin Center will host its own virtual detective game, Follow Me
, in which participants role play expert sleuths armed with weapons, badges and the power of the internet. In a caper worthy of Sherlock Holmes or Sam Spade, your team of detectives must decode clues, defuse a bomb, save your missing partner and track down the Evil Mr. E — all in under 60 minutes.
It's clear that the appetite for adventure is out there, because the first game is nearly sold out and the Tobin has added a second to meet demand. Each game accommodates 25 players and is recommended for ages 10 and up. Participants will require a computer and secondary device with internet access and be able to use Zoom, which is free. Those interested in booking their own private game can email tickets@tobincenter.org.
$27.50, 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, August 15, Zoom, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-86241, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.