Friday, August 7, 2020

San Antonio Museum of Art Creates Animal Crossing Custom Designs Including Works From Its Collection

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 2:52 PM

Still playing Animal Crossing? As it turns out, the San Antonio Museum of Art is, too.

The Nintendo Switch game — the latest in a beloved series that went viral partly due to its release coinciding with global coronavirus lockdowns — may be old news to some. But between the game's frequent updates and the endless creative possibilities afforded by its open-ended gameplay, many people still find themselves obsessively checking on their islands each day.



One of the game's most popular features is is its integration of custom designs, which players can make and share as a way to add panache to their imaginary island getaways.

Possibly drawing inspiration from a local's recent recreation of Fiesta in the game, SAMA got to work on its own custom designs that painstakingly replicate paintings from the museum's collection.

SAMA's designs are accessible via QR code using instructions available on the museum's website. Players can download in-game versions of John Neagle's Children of the Artist, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Admiration, Julian Onderdonk's Blue Bonnets at Late Afternoon, Albert Bierstadt's Passing Storm Over the Sierra Nevadas and John Singer Sargent's Margaret Louisa Vanderbilt, Mrs. Elliott Fitch Shepard.

