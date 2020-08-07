VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 7, 2020

San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Goes Virtual with Zoom Cast Reunions of Past Productions

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge WOODLAWN THEATRE
  • Woodlawn Theatre
The Woodlawn Theatre is virtually reuniting the cast of some of its most memorable mainstage productions.

The pandemic makes it unlikely the San Antonio nonprofit will stage one of its musical theater productions anytime soon, so it's giving audiences a peek behind the curtain via a new series of online cast reunions. The shows will feature Q&As, exclusive rehearsal footage, actors' insights into their characters and even some live performances.



The move to join the Zoom reunion trend marks the first virtual entertainment pivot for the Woodlawn since COVID-19 knocked the Texas premiere of On Your Feet! onto its ass. The iconic art-deco building then planned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its original use as a movie theater by screening movie musical classics such as Chicago and Evita, but rising cases put the kibosh on that plan as well.

The first installment of cast reunions will feature the Woodlawn's critically praised 2019 production of Beauty and the Beast, hosted by Executive/Artistic Director Christopher Rodriguez and featuring cast members Chris Fuglestad (the Beast), Elise Lopez (Mrs. Potts) and Nick DeGraw (Lumiere). The event will take place via Zoom on Friday, August 7.

$5, 7 p.m. Fridays, Zoom, Woodlawn Theatre, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Did a Guatemalan Filmmaker Just Make the Best La Llorona Movie Ever? Read More

  2. San Antonio Zoo Debuts New Hours for Both In Person and Drive Thru Visits Read More

  3. Black Lives Matter-Inspired Street Message Now Borders San Antonio's Travis Park Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurant Ida Claire Launches New Outdoor Movie Screening Series This Week Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art Lands $100,000 Grant From National Endowment for the Humanities Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation