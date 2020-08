San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Goes Virtual with Zoom Cast Reunions of Past Productions

click to enlarge Woodlawn Theatre

The Woodlawn Theatre is virtually reuniting the cast of some of its most memorable mainstage productions.The pandemic makes it unlikely the San Antonio nonprofit will stage one of its musical theater productions anytime soon, so it's giving audiences a peek behind the curtain via a new series of online cast reunions. The shows will feature Q&As, exclusive rehearsal footage, actors' insights into their characters and even some live performances.The move to join the Zoom reunion trend marks the first virtual entertainment pivot for the Woodlawn since COVID-19 knocked the Texas premiere ofonto its ass. The iconic art-deco building then planned to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its original use as a movie theater by screening movie musical classics such asandbut rising cases put the kibosh on that plan as well.The first installment of cast reunions will feature the Woodlawn's critically praised 2019 production of, hosted by Executive/Artistic Director Christopher Rodriguez and featuring cast members Chris Fuglestad (the Beast), Elise Lopez (Mrs. Potts) and Nick DeGraw (Lumiere). The event will take place via Zoom on Friday, August 7.