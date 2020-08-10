VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, August 10, 2020

Surreal South Texas Web Series Powdered Wig Machine Releasing New Episode This Week

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF POWDERED WIG MACCHINE
  • Courtesy of Powdered Wig Macchine
San Antonio and San Marcos' prime cinematic weirdos Powdered Wig Machine have birthed a new episode of their surreal web series, titled "This can't be it. And, as to be expected, it's delightfully strange.

In what can only be described as a cross between the Eric Andre Show and Youtube's unsettling Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, "This can't be it" opens with host Brandon Pittman reluctantly returning home to his pregnant wife Nick, who demands he read a bedtime story to his two bartender children.



Sounds wholesome enough, we guess, but if you're familiar with Powdered Wig Machine you're already on the edge of your seat waiting for the expectedly unexpected fantasy element of the show — in this case, a humanoid spider hybrid crashing the tender moment, trying to find his place in the world.


Powdered Wig Machine has premiered past episodes at Brick at the Blue Star and Presa House Gallery, but due to current circumstances a public screening is out of the cards.

Though the show has a history of sometimes being triggering for those with photosensitive epilepsy — or just a weak stomach — viewers can rest assured that unless they're set off by existential crises, alcohol demons or overly energetic car salesmen, they should be fine to watch the upcoming episode.

While the new video won't drop until Friday, anyone looking to jump down a weird internet rabbithole can check out trailers, preview clips and Powdered Wig Machine's past episodes on their YouTube channel.

