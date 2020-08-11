VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. Making a Virtual Appearance at a Sold-Out EVO Screening This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge MGM
  • MGM
Oscar-nominated actor Robert Downey Jr. might refer to his 1988 comedy Johnny Be Good as Johnny B-Movie, but the Marvel star is still doing his co-star and friend Anthony Michael Hall a solid by participating in a Q&A after the screening of the film at his Summer Drive-In Film Festival.

On August 15 at the EVO Entertainment venue in Schertz, Downey Jr. will make a virtual appearance on the big screen after the double feature of Hail Caesar and Johnny Be Good, two movies which Downey Jr. and Hall starred in together. Johnny Be Good was shot in San Antonio in 1987.



This summer, Hall has been able to wrangle in a few celebrity guests to come out to screenings in person, including Weird Science co-star Kelly LeBrock and Terminator 2: Judgement Day stars Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong.

As exciting as it might be to have Downey Jr. participating even virtually, it’s a moot point if you haven’t already bought tickets to the event. The screening in Schertz is sold out. If the news makes you sad, it’ll probably be best to put on Avengers: Endgame, so you can get those tear ducts moving.

Don’t worry. Downey Jr. still loves you 3000, but he’s not impressed with the speed in which you purchase movie tickets.

“Everybody wants a happy ending. Right? But it doesn't always roll that way.”
— Tony Stark, Avengers: Endgame

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Did a Guatemalan Filmmaker Just Make the Best La Llorona Movie Ever? Read More

  2. San Antonio Stand-Up Comics Look for Ways to Keep Performing, Even as Pandemic Closes Venues Read More

  3. Surreal South Texas Web Series Powdered Wig Machine Releasing New Episode This Week Read More

  4. San Antonio's Classic Theatre Announces Flexible, Socially Distant 2020-2021 Season Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art Creates Animal Crossing Custom Designs Including Works From Its Collection Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation