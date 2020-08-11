Robert Downey Jr. Making a Virtual Appearance at a Sold-Out EVO Screening This Weekend

click to enlarge
Oscar-nominated actor Robert Downey Jr. might refer to his 1988 comedy Johnny Be Good
as Johnny B-Movie
, but the Marvel star is still doing his co-star and friend Anthony Michael Hall a solid by participating in a Q&A after the screening of the film at his Summer Drive-In Film Festival.
On August 15 at the EVO Entertainment venue in Schertz, Downey Jr. will make a virtual appearance on the big screen after the double feature of Hail Caesar
and Johnny Be Good
, two movies which Downey Jr. and Hall starred in together. Johnny Be Good
was shot in San Antonio in 1987.
This summer, Hall has been able to wrangle in a few celebrity guests to come out to screenings in person, including Weird Science
co-star Kelly LeBrock and Terminator 2: Judgement Day
stars Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong.
As exciting as it might be to have Downey Jr. participating even virtually, it’s a moot point if you haven’t already bought tickets to the event. The screening in Schertz is sold out. If the news makes you sad, it’ll probably be best to put on Avengers: Endgame
, so you can get those tear ducts moving.
Don’t worry. Downey Jr. still loves you 3000
, but he’s not impressed with the speed in which you purchase movie tickets.
“Everybody wants a happy ending. Right? But it doesn't always roll that way.”
— Tony Stark, Avengers: Endgame
