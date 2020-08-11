Tuesday, August 11, 2020
San Antonio's Ruby City Will Pop Off Rescheduled Bubble Fest at Home This Weekend
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM
click image
Bubbles and sun are what summer is all about — or at least what Ruby City’s Bubble Fest At Home is counting on.
Rescheduled from its original date
in June, the sudsy show will take place this Saturday via the contemporary art center's social media pages. The event invites locals to play with soapy creations in a condensed version of its prior in-person events.
In partnership with arts education group Spare Parts, the virtual fest will get the whole family learning together by blowing and popping different types of bubbles created using digital tutorials shared online. The five tutorials will show participants how to make funky bubbles with materials found at home.
For the overachievers among us, Ruby City is also offering tips and tricks on how to set up before the big event via videos and photos on its social media channels.
Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, August 15, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, rubycity.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, things to do at home, Ruby City, Bubble Fest, Bubble Fest at Home, bubbles, kid-friendly, family friendly, virtual event, online event, social media, facebook, twitter, instagram, playing with bubbles, things for kids to do, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.