San Antonio's Ruby City Will Pop Off Rescheduled Bubble Fest at Home This Weekend

Bubbles and sun are what summer is all about — or at least what Ruby City’s Bubble Fest At Home is counting on.Rescheduled from its original date in June, the sudsy show will take place this Saturday via the contemporary art center's social media pages. The event invites locals to play with soapy creations in a condensed version of its prior in-person events.In partnership with arts education group Spare Parts, the virtual fest will get the whole family learning together by blowing and popping different types of bubbles created using digital tutorials shared online. The five tutorials will show participants how to make funky bubbles with materials found at home.For the overachievers among us, Ruby City is also offering tips and tricks on how to set up before the big event via videos and photos on its social media channels.