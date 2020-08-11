VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

San Antonio's Ruby City Will Pop Off Rescheduled Bubble Fest at Home This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click image FACEBOOK / RUBY CITY
  • Facebook / Ruby City
Bubbles and sun are what summer is all about — or at least what Ruby City’s Bubble Fest At Home is counting on.

Rescheduled from its original date in June, the sudsy show will take place this Saturday via the contemporary art center's social media pages. The event invites locals to play with soapy creations in a condensed version of its prior in-person events.



In partnership with arts education group Spare Parts, the virtual fest will get the whole family learning together by blowing and popping different types of bubbles created using digital tutorials shared online. The five tutorials will show participants how to make funky bubbles with materials found at home.

For the overachievers among us, Ruby City is also offering tips and tricks on how to set up before the big event via videos and photos on its social media channels.

Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, August 15, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, rubycity.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Did a Guatemalan Filmmaker Just Make the Best La Llorona Movie Ever? Read More

  2. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  3. San Antonio Stand-Up Comics Look for Ways to Keep Performing, Even as Pandemic Closes Venues Read More

  4. Surreal South Texas Web Series Powdered Wig Machine Releasing New Episode This Week Read More

  5. San Antonio's Classic Theatre Announces Flexible, Socially Distant 2020-2021 Season Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation