VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

San Antonio's URBAN-15 Puts Out Call for First-Job Stories from Locals for Hidden Histories Series

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS / ANDREA PIACQUADIO
  • Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio
Arts organization URBAN-15 is on the hunt for first-job stories from San Antonians to feature in the Labor Day episode of its Hidden Histories web series.

Interested participants need only film a 30-60 second video  — preferably horizontal — on a smartphone or camera in which they share a personal first-job experience. The video should also include the participant's name, type of job and age at the time of employment.



To submit a video, upload the file to WeTransfer and email it to findus@hiddenhistories.tv. Make sure to include a name and email address so that URBAN-15 can send a confirmation that the submission has been received.

A selection of the best submissions will be broadcasted live on Monday, September 7 at 7 p.m. CST on URBAN-15's website.

For more information, call 210-279-5818 or email findus@hiddenhistories.tv.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Did a Guatemalan Filmmaker Just Make the Best La Llorona Movie Ever? Read More

  2. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  3. San Antonio Stand-Up Comics Look for Ways to Keep Performing, Even as Pandemic Closes Venues Read More

  4. Surreal South Texas Web Series Powdered Wig Machine Releasing New Episode This Week Read More

  5. San Antonio's Classic Theatre Announces Flexible, Socially Distant 2020-2021 Season Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation