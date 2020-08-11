Tuesday, August 11, 2020
San Antonio's URBAN-15 Puts Out Call for First-Job Stories from Locals for Hidden Histories Series
By Emily DiTomasso
Arts organization URBAN-15 is on the hunt for first-job stories from San Antonians to feature in the Labor Day episode of its Hidden Histories
web series.
Interested participants need only film a 30-60 second video — preferably horizontal — on a smartphone or camera in which they share a personal first-job experience. The video should also include the participant's name, type of job and age at the time of employment.
To submit a video, upload the file to WeTransfer
and email it to findus@hiddenhistories.tv
. Make sure to include a name and email address so that URBAN-15 can send a confirmation that the submission has been received.
A selection of the best submissions will be broadcasted live on Monday, September 7 at 7 p.m. CST on URBAN-15's website
.
For more information, call 210-279-5818 or email findus@hiddenhistories.tv
.
