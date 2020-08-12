3 Artists Explore Latinx and Hispanic Identity in Show at San Antonio's Clamp Light Studios

click to enlarge
Martin Wannam
La Bandera, Martin Wannam
Can you really separate the art and the artist?
Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery aims to do just the opposite with its new exhibition "Critical* Reflection, Embodiment, and Disruption," which showcases three artists' negotiations of their identities within Spanish, U.S. and Latin American cultures.
Co-curated by Justin Korver and Brittany Ham, "Critial* Reflection" features artists Acaymo Cuesta, Kieran Myles-Andrés Tverbakk and Martin Wannam, whose work “navigates their relationship to the broader culture and animates the adage that the personal is always political,” according to a statement.
Acaymo Cuesta
is from the Canary Islands in Spain. His work centers on the way politics and speech inform how a person thinks of their own identity. The popular 1976 Spanish song “Habla, Pueblo, Habla” urged people to vote in a referendum to establish a democratic system in Spain. His artwork made of strips of newspaper writes out “¡Calla, pueblo, calla!”
“It is based in the idea that the dominant classes impose their own ideas of society on the oppressed classes, by way of hegemonic power exercised through culture and, at the same time, instrumentalized by means of religion, the education system and social media,” Cuesta says of the piece on his website
Kieran Myles-Andrés Tverbakk
Kieran Myles-Andrés Tverbakk
is an artist and LGBTQ+ activist from Houston now based in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The artist's contribution is a transgender flag in the dimensions of a burial casket flag made of papel picado with the words “Libertada! Para todos” cut out. Tverbak expresses the intersection between their identity as non-binary transgender person, a first generation immigrant and their Mexican-Norwegian-American ethnicity.
Martin Wannam
was born in Guatemala and is a queer person in a Catholic family. He said on his website that he faced the ways “social institutions have marked queer and brown bodies as disposable, valueless and degenerate.” His work aims to cast a critical lens on Guatemalan culture and religion, which he said oppresses LGBTQ+ people.
“We must never forget that we must keep fighting for our rights as a community,” Wannam wrote about his piece La Bandera on Instagram
. “To exist is to resist.”
Viewings available by appointment, August 14-September 5, Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery, 704 Blanco Road, hello@clamplightsa.com, clamplightstudios.com
