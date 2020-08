Artist Illustrates Trademark San Antonio Intersections as Part of Larger Minimalist Maps Project

click to enlarge Peter Gorman

A new artwork highlights San Antonio's most unique intersections — or biggest traffic clusterfucks, depending on your perspective.Inspired by a year-long, 11,000-mile bicycle trek across the United States that he took a few years ago, Hawaii-based artist Peter Gorman launched Barely Maps , a minimalist design project that reimagines how we map cities across the nation.One part of the Barely Maps project is a series showcasing cities' most unique intersections. Gorman's latest piece,, features a selection of Alamo City intersections including everything from the downtown junction of Alamo, Commerce, Losoya and Market streets to the asterisk shaped intersection of Balcones Heights Road, Ozark Street and Altgelt Avenue.Coincidentally, the roundup also features the Pearl-adjacent intersection of St. Mary's, Camden and Jones streets, where the's office building is situated.Gorman's illustrations are available as prints on Etsy , as well as collected in the art book