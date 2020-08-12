VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Artist Illustrates Trademark San Antonio Intersections as Part of Larger Minimalist Maps Project

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge PETER GORMAN
  • Peter Gorman
A new artwork highlights San Antonio's most unique intersections — or biggest traffic clusterfucks, depending on your perspective.

Inspired by a year-long, 11,000-mile bicycle trek across the United States that he took a few years ago, Hawaii-based artist Peter Gorman launched Barely Maps, a minimalist design project that reimagines how we map cities across the nation.



One part of the Barely Maps project is a series showcasing cities' most unique intersections. Gorman's latest piece, Intersections of San Antonio, features a selection of Alamo City intersections including everything from the downtown junction of Alamo, Commerce, Losoya and Market streets to the asterisk shaped intersection of Balcones Heights Road, Ozark Street and Altgelt Avenue.

Coincidentally, the roundup also features the Pearl-adjacent intersection of St. Mary's, Camden and Jones streets, where the Current's office building is situated.

Gorman's illustrations are available as prints on Etsy, as well as collected in the art book Barely Maps.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. Who’s Next? Artpace’s Open Call Is Poised to Jumpstart the Careers of More Texas Creators Read More

  3. Robert Downey Jr. Making a Virtual Appearance at a Sold-Out EVO Screening This Weekend Read More

  4. San Antonio Native Leads Cast Against Lizard People in Pizzagate Horror Satire Read More

  5. Did a Guatemalan Filmmaker Just Make the Best La Llorona Movie Ever? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation