Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Jump-Start and Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson Showcase Black Artists in Virtual Performance Series

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson - COURTESY OF JUMP-START PERFORMANCE CO.
  • Courtesy of Jump-Start Performance Co.
  • Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson
Jump-Start Performance Co.'s annual 8 X 8 Cabaret du Jump will highlight Black artists in a variety show curated by San Antonio poet-laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson.

The 8 X 8 performance series, which Jump-Start cheekily describes as "theatre for short attention spans," features eight-minute performances in an eight-by-eight foot cube. This year's installment, taking place virtually via Zoom, is billed as "8 X 8 Cabaret du Jump en Noir."



The series' name alludes to the original stage at the Jump-Start space, which was a mere eight-by-eight foot square. Although initially a canvas for performance experimentation at Jump-Start artist retreats, the 8 X 8 stage performances were transformed into a variety show open to community artists and audiences beginning in 2014.

Held on August 21 and 22, this year's performances will showcase "an exquisite pairing of palpable artistry combined with awareness of Black identity and culture," according to a statement. The lineup will include music, monologue, poetry and dance from Sanderson, Aamori Olujimi, Odious Dance, Naomi Sumthin2Say, Brian Drones, Jess Mahogany, Nigel Pierce and Darcell Bios.

Each night will include four pre-recorded acts followed by a discussion between artists and audience members hosted by Sanderson.

Tickets for the event are available online, both at Jump-Start's website and on Facebook. Jump-Start will email a link and password after purchase.

Choose What You Pay, 8 p.m. Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22, Zoom, Jump-Start Performance Co., jump-start.org.

