San Antonio Native Leads Cast Against Lizard People in Pizzagate Horror Satire

Duncan, a low-budget horror comedy that describes itself as a “grindhouse Pizzagate satire,” is on its way. And it stars former San Antonio native and current Austin resident Alexandria Payne.
The movie, which was shot in Austin and prides itself as being “turned down by every [film] festival,” follows an aspiring, young journalist who teams up with a racist militant to investigate a pizza place where liberal lizard people are supposedly feasting on babies.
The ridiculous plot is, of course, inspired by the right-wing Pizzagate conspiracy theory that went viral in 2016, which alleged that there was a child sex ring operating out of a pizza joint in Washington D.C. run by high-profile Democrats. The online conspiracy even drove one man to investigate the insane claims himself, which led to him firing a gun inside the restaurant.
Payne plays one of the main characters, Karen Black, the reporter at the center of the story who wonders why no one is looking into the conspiracy theory.
“The government is hiding something,” her character says in the film’s trailer.
Payne was born in Houston and grew up in San Antonio, according to her IMDb profile. She moved to Austin to pursue a career in acting after graduating from East Central High School. Since 2013, she has starred in a variety of projects, including an episode of Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.
Duncan is currently being shopped around for distribution.