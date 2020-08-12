VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

San Antonio's Witte Museum Receives $250,000 to Fund Fossil Collection

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM

click image The Witte recently acquired this fossil of the Quetzalcoatlus Northopi. - TWITTER / WITTEMUSEUM
  • Twitter / WitteMuseum
  • The Witte recently acquired this fossil of the Quetzalcoatlus Northopi.
The Witte Museum's prehistoric ambitions are expansive, to say the least.

And now, thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Witte's paleontology and geology program will be able to remodel its offsite collections facility to better accommodate its growing collection of 320,000 ancient specimens and artifacts, according to the San Antonio Report.



For Curator Thomas Adams, that means more quality time with ancient crocodiles.

“The first thing in my mind is, ‘Great! I can go get more fossils and have a place to put them,'” he told the recently renamed San Antonio Report.

Since becoming the Witte's first paleontologist in 2013, Adams has already discovered two new species of ancient crocodile — including a little fella he named Tarsomordeo winkleri. He's now pursuing mosasaur bones discovered on a private ranch. The fossilized carcass of that gargantuan aquatic reptile provides palpable evidence that much of Texas was once underwater.

Adams explained the relevance of the perspective gleaned from such research to the San Antonio Report: “The reason Texas is under an ocean 80 million years ago is because we had rising sea levels globally,” he said. “That might actually [give us] a pertinent understanding to what’s going to happen in the near future as sea levels rise.”

In addition to allowing for more bone collecting, the grant will help scholars and researchers better access the current collection, and preserve it longer.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. Robert Downey Jr. Making a Virtual Appearance at a Sold-Out EVO Screening This Weekend Read More

  3. Who’s Next? Artpace’s Open Call Is Poised to Jumpstart the Careers of More Texas Creators Read More

  4. Did a Guatemalan Filmmaker Just Make the Best La Llorona Movie Ever? Read More

  5. San Antonio Native Leads Cast Against Lizard People in Pizzagate Horror Satire Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation