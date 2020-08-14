San Antonio Museum of Art to Shake Up Latin American Popular Art Gallery for First Time Since '90s

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art

Still Life with Parrot, Mexico, 19th century, Oil on canvas, 21 1/2 x 29 1/2 in. (54.6 x 74.9 cm),The Nelson A. Rockefeller Mexican Folk Art Collection, 85.98.97

Miguel Linares, Skeleton Street Vendor, Mexico, ca. 1965 , Papier-mâché, paint, wire, and cord,The Nelson A. Rockefeller Mexican Folk Art Collection, 85.98.591

For the past 30 years, the San Antonio Museum of Art has grown its Latin American Popular Art Collection, making it one of the most in-depth and varied of its kind in the U.S.On Saturday, September 12, SAMA will open an updated installation of that collection in what the museum is billing as "the first major reinterpretation of the collection since 1998."Overseen by Associate Curator of Latin American Art Lucía Abramovich, the new gallery will feature around 140 pieces of art, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, textile, masks, toys and more."Popular Art refers to artwork that is made by and for the people,"Abramovich explained in a press release."As such, any exhibition of this work must explore and reflect the complexity of experiences that yielded it, from the response to colonization, to the sacred and communal traditions passed through generations, and to creative engagement with contemporary social and political circumstances," she continued. "The reinstallation of our collection captures some of these motivations and contexts, while also highlighting the incredible artistry and craftsmanship of the works," she continued.The re-envisioned gallery will still feature pieces beloved by museum visitors, with the addition of works that haven't been available for public view for an extended period of time.To promote inclusivity, the gallery will feature didactic materials in both English and Spanish."With the reopening of the gallery, we look forward to both connecting with our community and inspiring further study and discussion of the ongoing significance and relevance of this genre," Abramovich said.