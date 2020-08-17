VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, August 17, 2020

San Antonio Photography-Based Art Festival Fotoseptiembe USA to Kick Off Next Month

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY FOTOSEPTIEMBRE USA / KAREN ZIMMERLY
  • Courtesy FOTOSEPTIEMBRE USA / Karen Zimmerly
SAFOTO, the San Antonio-based artist community responsible for the annual Fotoseptiembre USA festival, will kick off online exhibitions for its 2020 installment on September 1.

Fotoseptiembre is a media festival focused on showcasing photographic work in venues around San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country during the month of — you guessed it — September.



While online exhibitions will be available starting September 1, physical exhibitions at venues in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Comfort will open September 3.

Fotoseptiembre USA 2020 will feature work from the winners of the San Antonio River Authority’s 3rd Annual River Clicks Photo Contest, the New Braunfels Photographic Society’s 2020 Fall Exhibition and festival founder and director Michael Mehl, among others.

Exhibition details can be found on the festival's website.

