San Antonio Public Library Offers Back-to-School Help, Including Free WiFi and Homework Aid

This will be a school restart like no other, and the San Antonio Public Library wants to help ease the burden for local families.
To that end, SAPL is offering online resources include free public WiFi, homework help, practice tests, FAFSA assistance and more.
The free internet access is available outside of 29 of the 30 SAPL locations, excluding the Briscoe Portal at the SA Western Art Museum.
Homework help for math, science, social studies and language arts for students in K-College can be found online seven days a week, 11 a.m.-midnight, and is available both in English and Spanish. The library's BrainFuse tutors can also help with STAAR Test preparations.
In addition, SAPL has partnered with area school districts to offer materials through its Digital Library for free via the Sora app — even to students who don't have a library card. Participating schools can be found on the Sora website
For those heading to college or graduate school but are struggling with the FAFSA application, assistance is available through BrainFuse
. Live tutors are available Mondays through Thursdays from 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
SAPL also provides online databases and an eBook collection to those with library cards. If you don't have one, don't fret. Temporary SAPL digital cards are available online and useable for up to 90 days. More information on how to get a SAPL card can be found here
More information about the SAPL's online resources is available on its website
