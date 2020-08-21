Aztlan Libre Press Hosting Virtual Launch of Newest Publication and Ten Year Anniversary on Sunday

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Aztlan Libre Press
Celebrating its most recent publication, Edward Viduarre's Pandemia and other Poems
, Aztlan Libre Press will host a virtual book launch on Sunday, August 30 that will include a reading and conversation with the poet.
The poetry of Pandemia
addresses the ongoing border crisis, the global pandemic and the racism and police brutality that have dominated headlines in 2020. Vidaurre simultaneously voices the pain these struggles bring while offering "dreams, hope, [and] love" as navigating forces through challenging times, according to a release from the publisher.
The virtual event will also celebrate Aztlan Libre's 10th anniversary. The venture published its first book, Tunaluna by alurista
, in 2010.
Pandemia
is Viduarre's seventh published poetry collection and his first with Aztlan Libre. Along with being a published poet and writer, Viduarre is editor-in-chief and publisher of FlowerSong Press
, a McAllen-based small press that seeks to amplify voices and stories from the borderlands.
The topics tackled by Viduarre aren't uncharted territory for Aztlan Libre, whose focus is the publication and promotion of Xicanx literature, poetry and art. Recent publications include Amalia Ortiz's hybrid manuscript
, a multidimensional anti-capitalist and anti-colonial story from the perspective of a refugee, and Bárbara Renaud González's collection of works
exploring the commodification of Tex-Mex culture in San Antonio.
The virtual launch will stream live on the Aztlan Libre Facebook page
from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. It's free to attend.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.