Classic Cars Pull Up to the San Antonio Zoo's Drive Thru Zoo This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo started the Drive Thru Zoo to allow visitors to see the animals from the comfort and safety of their vehicles — now, you can add classic cars to the list of things to gaze upon while enjoying the socially distanced attraction.This weekend, Street Rods San Antonio Car Club is bringing out some vintage vehicles to the zoo for a special Classic Car Night event.On Friday and Saturday, classic car enthusiasts and zoo fanatics alike can cruise through the zoo and see a selection of unique automobiles displayed along the Drive Thru route, all while staying cool via their vehicles' air-conditioning.To sweeten the deal, the zoo is currently offering discounted standard admission of $50 with the code DRIVE at checkout.