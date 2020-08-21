VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 21, 2020

Classic Cars Pull Up to the San Antonio Zoo's Drive Thru Zoo This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo started the Drive Thru Zoo to allow visitors to see the animals from the comfort and safety of their vehicles — now, you can add classic cars to the list of things to gaze upon while enjoying the socially distanced attraction.

This weekend, Street Rods San Antonio Car Club is bringing out some vintage vehicles to the zoo for a special Classic Car Night event.



On Friday and Saturday, classic car enthusiasts and zoo fanatics alike can cruise through the zoo and see a selection of unique automobiles displayed along the Drive Thru route, all while staying cool via their vehicles' air-conditioning.

To sweeten the deal, the zoo is currently offering discounted standard admission of $50 with the code DRIVE at checkout.

$32-$65, 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday August 21-22, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary's St., (210) sazoo.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. San Antonio Public Library Offers Back-to-School Help, Including Free WiFi and Homework Aid Read More

  3. '80s Star Deborah Foreman to Host Drive-In Double Feature at San Antonio's EVO Entertainment Read More

  4. Who’s Next? Artpace’s Open Call Is Poised to Jumpstart the Careers of More Texas Creators Read More

  5. San Antonio Scenic Designer's Cat-Tastic Quarantine Project Featured in New York Times Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation