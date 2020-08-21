San Antonio's Artpace Extends Texas Open Call for Residency Program by an Extra Month

click to enlarge
Lone Star State artists who thought they'd missed out on Artpace's Texas Open Call
for its 2022 International Artist-In-Residence
program now have an additional month to get their applications in.
On Thursday, Artpace announced
that the deadline for applications has been extended to 5 p.m. CST on Friday, September 18. Additionally, it's waived the usual $15 application fee to offset financial hardship applicants are experiencing during the pandemic.
"As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the unprecedented challenges artists are facing today," the organization said in a statement. "In order to ease any additional stress and to ensure we reach as many artists across the state as possible, Artpace has decided to extend the Texas Open Call one month."
Artists who currently live and work in Texas are eligible for the open call, so long as they've been residents for a minimum of one year at the time they apply.
"[Linda Pace's] commitment to San Antonio and Texas artists is honored by the Artpace open call," Artpace Director Riley Robinson told the Current
in a recent interview. "[It’s] an opportunity for any contemporary artist living in Texas to have their artwork seen by curators from around the world with the possibility for a residency and exhibition at Artpace or inclusion in other exhibitions by that curator elsewhere in the world."
Interested applicants can find more details at Artpace's website
, and apply at anyartist.org
.
