VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 21, 2020

San Antonio's Artpace Extends Texas Open Call for Residency Program by an Extra Month

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / ARTPACE
  • Twitter / artpace
Lone Star State artists who thought they'd missed out on Artpace's Texas Open Call for its 2022 International Artist-In-Residence program now have an additional month to get their applications in.

On Thursday, Artpace announced that the deadline for applications has been extended to 5 p.m. CST on Friday, September 18. Additionally, it's waived the usual $15 application fee to offset financial hardship applicants are experiencing during the pandemic.



"As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the unprecedented challenges artists are facing today," the organization said in a statement. "In order to ease any additional stress and to ensure we reach as many artists across the state as possible, Artpace has decided to extend the Texas Open Call one month."

Artists who currently live and work in Texas are eligible for the open call, so long as they've been residents for a minimum of one year at the time they apply.

"[Linda Pace's] commitment to San Antonio and Texas artists is honored by the Artpace open call," Artpace Director Riley Robinson told the Current in a recent interview. "[It’s] an opportunity for any contemporary artist living in Texas to have their artwork seen by curators from around the world with the possibility for a residency and exhibition at Artpace or inclusion in other exhibitions by that curator elsewhere in the world."

Interested applicants can find more details at Artpace's website, and apply at anyartist.org.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. '80s Star Deborah Foreman to Host Drive-In Double Feature at San Antonio's EVO Entertainment Read More

  3. San Antonio Public Library Offers Back-to-School Help, Including Free WiFi and Homework Aid Read More

  4. San Antonio Scenic Designer's Cat-Tastic Quarantine Project Featured in New York Times Read More

  5. San Antonio Chamber Ensemble Agarita Announces Delicious Slate of Fall Concerts Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation