Friday, August 21, 2020

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum Unveils New Exhibitions With More Than 60 Drawings and Watercolors

Posted By on Fri, Aug 21, 2020 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy Photo / McNay Art Museum
Two new exhibitions open at the McNay Art Museum this month, showcasing divergent approaches to visual art — "Folk Pop: Victoria Suescum's Tienditas" and "Hockney to Warhol: Contemporary Drawings from the Collection."

"Folk Pop" opened on August 19 and will be available for viewing through January 10 in the museum's Charles Butt Paperwork Gallery.



The exhibition features bold acrylic drawings by San Antonio-based artist Suescum, who has a fascination with paintings on the exterior walls of mom-and-pop shops in San Antonio, Mexico and her native Panama.

“Victoria’s exhibition beautifully complements Contemporary Drawings which highlights a vibrant and important part of the McNay’s collection and includes many works by her fellow San Antonio artists,” Lyle W. Williams, the museum's curator of collections, said in a statement. 

The hand-painted signs that inspired Suescum's work represent not only the goods and services provided by the shops, but also a visual approach that combines pop art, hybrid languages and advertising traditions.

"Folk Pop" also includes an interview with the artist herself in her studio and photographs of the shops where Suescum found her inspiration.

Along with celebrating small, family-owned businesses within minority communities, Suescum's work documents a style of folk art that's vanishing rapidly.

"Hockney to Warhol" will open Thursday, August 27, in the Lawson Print Gallery and will remain on view through January 3.
click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy Photo / McNay Art Museum

The McNay will present watercolors and drawings from its permanent collection by artists Judith Cottrell, Leonardo Drew, David Hockney, Andy Warhol and more.

The McNay Museum is known for its collection of drawings and watercolors by American modernists, especially artists who were represented by New York art dealer and promoter Alfred Stieglitz.

The museum has continued to acquire work on paper by active artists during the second half of the 20th and early 21st century

This exhibition in the first opportunity for art lovers alike to see a selection of this little-known strength of the McNay in a single exhibition.

