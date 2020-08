New Drive-In Theater Set to Open at San Antonio's Brooks City Base in Early September

click image Facebook / The New Mission Outdoor Theater

San Antonio's drive-in theater renaissance continues with the announcement of a new South Side venue.Electric Fiesta, the organizers behind the EDM Drive-In music festival , will open a new venture at Brooks City Base in early September: a two-screen drive-in.The Mission Outdoor Theater , located at 8069 Challenger Blvd., will open Friday, September 4, providing another socially distanced option for cinematic fun. The theater, which will be able to accommodate 130 vehicles per screen, will show a variety of films, including family-friendly fare, with ticket prices starting at $27 per vehicle.Biweekly movie schedules are posted on the theater's website Unlike the typical movie theater experience, attendees are allowed to bring their own snacks. However, the Mission Outdoor will also offer on-site food trucks for those who don't want to lug their own popcorn from home.Anyone exiting their vehicle will be required to wear a face mask. Bathrooms, hand-washing stations and sanitizer will also be available.