The Good Kind Offers San Antonians the Chance to Date at a Social Distance

-
Courtesy of The Good Kind
The search for love during a pandemic can seem daunting. Maybe even impossible.
But there's good news: anyone ready to get out of the quarantine induced rut and get back into the social scene can do so with some help from the Good Kind Southtown, which is giving San Antonians a chance to meet people with an ongoing socially distanced speed-dating series.
This Saturday, August 29, the restaurant will hold its third installment of the speed-dating sessions from 7-10 p.m. in its outdoor garden. In addition to the outdoor venue and a limited admission, dating rounds will be held following social distancing guidelines.
Tickets are $1o and are limited to 30 men and 30 women. All participants must be at least 21 years old.
The event will be split into two groups: men and women between the ages of 21 and 40 and men and women over the age of 40.
Along with the chance of finding that special somebody, the restaurant is offering its whole bar and kitchen menu, so singles can eat and drink to their hearts' content during the event.
Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite
.
