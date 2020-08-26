VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The Good Kind Offers San Antonians the Chance to Date at a Social Distance

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE GOOD KIND
  • Courtesy of The Good Kind
The search for love during a pandemic can seem daunting. Maybe even impossible.

But there's good news: anyone ready to get out of the quarantine induced rut and get back into the social scene can do so with some help from the Good Kind Southtown, which is giving San Antonians a chance to meet people with an ongoing socially distanced speed-dating series.



This Saturday, August 29, the restaurant will hold its third installment of the speed-dating sessions from 7-10 p.m. in its outdoor garden. In addition to the outdoor venue and a limited admission, dating rounds will be held following social distancing guidelines.

Tickets are $1o and are limited to 30 men and 30 women. All participants must be at least 21 years old.

The event will be split into two groups: men and women between the ages of 21 and 40 and men and women over the age of 40.

Along with the chance of finding that special somebody, the restaurant is offering its whole bar and kitchen menu, so singles can eat and drink to their hearts' content during the event.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Drive-In Theater Set to Open at San Antonio's Brooks City Base in Early September Read More

  2. San Antonio Architecture Firm Wins National Award for Austin's Ellsworth Kelly Art Installation Read More

  3. San Antonio's Artpace Reopens to Visitors By Appointment Only Read More

  4. Viral Instagram Post Names the Alamo as the Worst Attraction in Texas Read More

  5. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation