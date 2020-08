Phone Number with San Antonio Area Code Used in Daily Show Newspaper Ad Trolling Trump

click image Twitter / Mike Sington

If the phone number included in the full-page newspaper ad that appeared in Thursday's editions of theandis to be believed,host Trevor Noah's fake legal firm might be based in San Antonio.In massive yellow font at the bottom of the ad for pretend lawyers Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons, who very pointedly target their services toward sitting U.S. President Donald Trump, is a phone number with the Alamo City's unmistakeable 210 area code.According to Deadline , those who call 1-210-WH-CRIME (1-210-942-7463) are treated to a pre-recorded message from the faux firm.While it might seem nice to have Noah and his team as a comedy legal defense option in town, we noticed one major drawback that would alienate a large portion of the city's population: according to the ad, Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons "¡NO HABLA ESPAÑOL!"