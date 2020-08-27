Spurs Stand in Solidarity with NBA After Milwaukee Bucks Sit Out Playoff Game in Protest

click to enlarge Instagram / @Spurs

Members of the San Antonio Spurs take a knee during a recent game.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks decided as a team not to take the court for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks were protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On Sunday, Blake was shot seven times in the back as his three children looked on from inside the family's car.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard and former Spurs player George Hill told ESPN.

After the Bucks’ decision, the NBA postponed all three games scheduled for Wednesday. Other leagues followed suit, including the WNBA and some individual Major League Baseball teams and players.

According to the NBA, players and coaches met Wednesday evening “to determine next steps, presumably including whether the season should continue.” Per David Aldridge from The Atlantic, the meeting ended “ugly.”

The Spurs organization, as well some current Spurs players, also took to social media in support of the strike.

“We stand united with the entire NBA Family in continuing the fight against racism and social injustice,” the Spurs said on their team’s Twitter page Wednesday evening. “Black Lives Matter.”

Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan tweeted: “This shit bigger than basketball! Whoever don’t understand that is part of the problem.”

Teammates Derrick White and LaMarcus Aldridge retweeted DeRozen’s sentiment.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray also added his thoughts via Twitter: “What’s So Sad About All This Sh*t Is All We Asking As AFRICAN AMERICANS Is To Be Treated EQUAL!!!!!!!!”



The Associated Press is reporting that the NBA’s board of governors will meet Thursday. ESPN reports that NBA players will also meet again Thursday.