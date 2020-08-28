Friday, August 28, 2020
Briscoe Western Art Museum Discounts Admission to Hurricane Evacuees and Extends Hours
By Emily DiTomasso
The Briscoe Western Art Museum is offering discounted admission to Hurricane Laura evacuees this weekend.
All evacuees will receive 50% off admission to the museum, which is also extending its visiting hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The longer hours and discount will be available through Sunday, August 30. All evacuees will be required to show identification. Children under the age of 12 and active members of the military will continue to receive free admission.
The museum is also continuing to offer special admission for educators and healthcare professionals. With ID, education and healthcare workers can enjoy the Briscoe for free through Labor Day.
