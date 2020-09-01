Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Akaimi Davis Art Show Opening at San Antonio's Artisan Distillery With Music by Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 3:43 PM
click image
-
Instagram / akaimi.the.artist
-
SKU, Akaimi Davis
This Friday, Artisan Distillery will showcase Afro-Latina artist Akaimi Davis
in a solo exhibition titled "Bits & Pieces: Elements of a Black American Artist."
An activist, mother and cancer survivor, Davis is known for using her paint as a medium for advocacy against racism and injustice. Curated by Michelle Delgado, "Bits & Pieces"
presents a selection of Davis' work that "reflects Black lives throughout history and in these current times of racial injustice and the [Black Lives Matter movement]."
The exhibition opens Friday
with an outdoor performance featuring singer and San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson. Attendees will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols at the event.
"Bits & Pieces: Elements of a Black American Artist" will be on view from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until further notice.
Free, 6-10 p.m. Friday, September 4, Artisan Distillery, 315 8th St., (210) 896-5070, artisanonalamo.com.
Tags: Sam Antonio, Texas, outdoor performance, Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, BLM, Black Lives Matter, Akaimi Davis, Bits & Pieces elements of a Black American Artist, art, contemporaary art, opening reception, exhibition, Artisan Distillery, things to do in San Antonio, outdoor event, Michelle Delgado, activism, racism, injustice, Image
