Akaimi Davis Art Show Opening at San Antonio's Artisan Distillery With Music by Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson

click image Instagram / akaimi.the.artist

SKU, Akaimi Davis

This Friday, Artisan Distillery will showcase Afro-Latina artist Akaimi Davis in a solo exhibition titled "Bits & Pieces: Elements of a Black American Artist."An activist, mother and cancer survivor, Davis is known for using her paint as a medium for advocacy against racism and injustice. Curated by Michelle Delgado, "Bits & Pieces" presents a selection of Davis' work that "reflects Black lives throughout history and in these current times of racial injustice and the [Black Lives Matter movement]."The exhibition opens Friday with an outdoor performance featuring singer and San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson. Attendees will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols at the event."Bits & Pieces: Elements of a Black American Artist" will be on view from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays until further notice.