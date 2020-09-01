No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Exhibition at San Antonio's Clamp Light Gallery Explores the Idea of Home During the Pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge Amuse Bouche, Erin Stafford - COURTESY OF CLAMP LIGHT ARTIST STUDIOS & GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery
  • Amuse Bouche, Erin Stafford
After months of quarantine, the idea of home as a personal sanctuary has a whole new meaning for many of us.

This month, Clamp Light Gallery will debut the exhibition "Home Sick," which aims to make viewers think about how our relationship with our homes has changed in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.



Curated by Sarah Fox, "Home Sick" features a selection of pieces from three artists that, when taken together, represent how — for some of us — an obsession with cleanliness and the interior of our homes has grown since the beginning of quarantine.

click to enlarge The Embodiment of Outdoor Luxury, Alissa Polan - COURTESY OF CLAMP LIGHT ARTIST STUDIOS & GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery
  • The Embodiment of Outdoor Luxury, Alissa Polan
The exhibition includes distorted homeware collages by Alissa Polan, hermetically sealed furniture and plants by Joyce Lin, a furry bath tub by Erin Stafford and more.

"At once sanctuary and jail cell, our homes have grown into us this year," the gallery said in a statement. "'Home Sick,' funny, dark, and lovely — thinks about the affecting relationship we find ourselves living in."

"Home Sick" will be on view September 11-October 4 by appointment only, though it can also be seen from the street through the gallery's large window.

To make an appointment, call (832) 259-3530, email clamplightstudios@gmail.com or send a message to Clamp Light's Facebook or Instagram.

