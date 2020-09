San Antonians Can Celebrate Mexican Independence With Online Charreada de las Fiestas Patrias

click to enlarge Facebook / Asociación de Charros de San Antonio

Fun fact: Charrería , not soccer, is Mexico's only official sport. Rooted in the hacienda culture of Mexico, charrería is analogous to the American rodeo tradition, but with a lot more artistic flair.This month, the Alamo City's resident charros — the Asociación de Charros San Antonio — aren't letting COVID-19 prevent them from showcasing this time-honored tradition.On Saturday, September 19, the SA Charros will host the Charreada de las Fiestas Patrias online in celebration of Mexico's Independence Day. Attendees can enjoy the spectacle of events from the comfort of home as men and women decked out in iconic charro outfits showcase the equine-centric sport.Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite . Upon registration, attendees will receive a private link to the streaming event. Virtual gates open at 5:30 p.m.