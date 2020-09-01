No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

San Antonio Photographer Offering Virtual Courses to Kids Missing Out on Extracurricular Activities

Posted By on Tue, Sep 1, 2020 at 9:45 AM

click image Model and cosplayer miss_mad_love collaborated with Daniel Grove for this Star Wars-themed composite image. - INSTAGRAM / MISS_MAD_LOVE
  • Instagram / miss_mad_love
  • Model and cosplayer miss_mad_love collaborated with Daniel Grove for this Star Wars-themed composite image.
Local photographer Daniel Grove knows virtual schooling during pandemic the pandemic isn't exactly fun or engaging.

In response, the father of four is offering his skills to school-aged kids as arts-focused electives take a backseat during COVID-era online lesson plans.



“I had a client who came to me asking if I would consider teaching her daughter photography as an extracurricular activity, since schools aren't doing field trips or many activities anymore,” Grove told the Current. “I have kids at home too, who are easily getting bored, so I can just imagine having teens.”

The weekly classes will teach kids ages 12-18 the basics of camera operation, lighting principles, composition and editing. The courses will be offered Wednesday evenings — starting this week — from 5 to 6 p.m. for a monthly fee of $100.

Each class will also include photo assignments and challenges, photo critiques, and dedicated Q&A time.

While adults have expressed interest in the offer since Grove announced it in August, he says he’s focusing on the kids — for now.

“I've offered photography lessons, Photoshop lessons and mentoring to adult photographers for years,” Grove said. “But [this mom's] request gave me an idea for this [kid-focused] class.”

In addition to his photography, Grove is founder of The Visionary Variety Podcast, which covers geek culture and entertainment, video games, technology and interviews with creatives. He specializes in documenting cosplayers in their element and creating composite images using programs such as Photoshop and Blender3D.

More information on Grove’s class is available via his website.

