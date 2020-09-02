Alamo City Theatre Premieres Drive-In Shakespeare Experience This Weekend

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Alamo City Theatre
This weekend, Alamo City Theatre will debut "Shakespeare in the Parking Lot," San Antonio's only drive-in live theater experience.
Presented in partnership with — and next door to — Sanchos Cantina & Cocina, SPL combines COVID-19 safety precautions, chips and salsa, low cost entertainment and family-friendly theater all in one. The performance is also sponsored in part by Awesome SA
SPL's premiere production is Shakepeare's beloved comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream
. From the safety and comfort of their cars, patrons can watch actors perform the physical aspects of the show on a raised stage while tuning in their AM radios to listen along to the show's prerecorded audio.
click to enlarge
Performers will wear masks and practice social distancing while on stage to promote current best health and safety practices.
SPL, unique for being a live-theater performance, is one of many San Antonio entertainment providers extending their services to drive-in shows
due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent opportunities include Metallica's concert broadcast
and EVO Entertainment's weekend of double-screenings starring actress Deborah Foreman
.
Next month, the Classic Theatre will enter the fray with its own outdoor performances
.
The show will take place at 730 Jackson Street and parking spaces must be reserved ahead of time by ordering $3 chips and salsa from Sanchos, which will be delivered to vehicles upon arrival. To reserve a spot, call Sanchos at (210) 331-7879.
$3, 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, September 6 and Monday, September 7, 730 Jackson St., (210) 331-7879, alamocitytheatre.weebly.com.
