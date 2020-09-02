PechaKucha San Antonio Returns for Second Digital Edition of Long-Running Speaker Series

click to enlarge
PechaKucha San Antonio's switch to streaming for its most recent event
went so nice that they're doing it twice.
The arts and culture series will return to the web for its 39th edition
with a slate of speakers sharing their passions in PechaKucha's trademark 20 image x 20 second presentation format.
The digital event will be livestreamed on PechaKucha SA’s YouTube
and Facebook
pages.
Volume 39 features six new local speakers, including San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper, Folklores Coffee House
owners Emilie and Tatu Herrera, Black Outside
Executive Director Angelica Holmes, Texas House District 121 candidate Celina Montoya, epidemiologist and CEO of the San Antonio AIDS Foundation Cherise Rohr-Allegrini and musician Marc Anthony Smith.
Christian Reed-Ogba — a local publicist and former PechaKucha SA presenter — will emcee the evening, which will also feature a performance by local band Dreambored
.
Though the event is free, donations are encouraged to help support voter mobilization group MOVE Texas
and fund PechaKucha SA. Anyone who donates will be entered to win a gift basket that includes local goodies such as a Sage & Honey grazing box, a Ben Yanto Visuals porch photo session certificate, Tio Pelon's Salsita, Wildflower Caramels, Lone Star Rio Jade Beer and Twang premium salts and seasonings.
Donations can be made online
.
Free, 7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, YouTube and Facebook, pechakucha.com.
