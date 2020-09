San Antonio Museum of Art Announces Virtual School Tours for K-12 Students

click to enlarge Courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Art

The San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has announced a series of virtual tours that will be available for K-12 students throughout the 2020-2021 school year.The tours, which launch on Tuesday, September 15, will be free for Texas schools and available for a nominal fee to other schools nationwide.The virtual tours cover a variety of topics, including Animals in Art, Around the World in 50 Minutes, Stories in Art, Asian Caravan, Latin American Art Throughout the Ages, The Parts of Art and A Walk through Ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome.Each virtual tour lasts approximately 45-50 minutes and is available for one class of 10-30 students per time slot. They will be held once per day on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, and must be reserved a minimum of two weeks in advance.Tours are available for booking via SAMA's website