Wednesday, September 2, 2020

San Antonio Museum of Art Announces Virtual School Tours for K-12 Students

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Art
The San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has announced a series of virtual tours that will be available for K-12 students throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

The tours, which launch on Tuesday, September 15, will be free for Texas schools and available for a nominal fee to other schools nationwide.



The virtual tours cover a variety of topics, including Animals in Art, Around the World in 50 Minutes, Stories in Art, Asian Caravan, Latin American Art Throughout the Ages, The Parts of Art and A Walk through Ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome.

Each virtual tour lasts approximately 45-50 minutes and is available for one class of 10-30 students per time slot. They will be held once per day on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, and must be reserved a minimum of two weeks in advance.

Tours are available for booking via SAMA's website.

