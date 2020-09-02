No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

San Antonio Public Television Station KLRN Launches Online Streaming

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 2:34 PM

click image Antiques Roadshow is one of many classic PBS programs that will be available to view on KLRN's livestream. - FACEBOOK / KLRN PUBLIC TELEVISION
  • Facebook / KLRN Public Television
  • Antiques Roadshow is one of many classic PBS programs that will be available to view on KLRN's livestream.
Starting this week, San Antonio public television station KLRN is offering free local livestreaming to make its programming more accessible to viewers.

KLRN is the PBS station for South Central Texas, covering 33 counties including those in the greater San Antonio metropolitan area. Anyone located in the station's coverage area can access the new livestream.



Along with nationwide PBS programming, KLRN offers a variety of local programming, including SciTech Now, in which San Antonio's Chris Duel explores local and national advancements in STEM, and Michael Taylor's It Just Makes Cents, which tackles a wide range financial topics for young professionals.

KLRN is available to stream via the KLRN website, PBS's website and the PBS app on Roku.

