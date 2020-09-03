No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 3, 2020

San Antohio Photographer Charlie Kitchen Showcased in Solo Exhibition at Presa House Gallery

Posted By on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PRESA HOUSE GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Presa House Gallery
For any shutterbugs in San Antonio looking to enjoy art through a different lens, Presa House Gallery is hosting a solo photo exhibition by local photographer Charlie Kitchen starting this Friday. Titled "On the Mountain at Dawn," the show features large format and 35mm photos Kitchen took along the roadways that connect Texas to the Pacific Northwest.

Kitchen — a Texas State alum — overlays multiple exposures utilizing an experimental masking process that involves hand-cut vinyl masks adhered to acetate. According to Presa House, the process allows him "to test the qualities of flatness and space within a photograph and integrate aspects of printmaking into the photographic practice."



click to enlarge COURTESY OF PRESA HOUSE GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Presa House Gallery
"My work is at its core about progression and pushing the photographic process to produce something new, and using the latest production as a stepping stone to the next thread of ideas," Kitchen said in an artist statement on Presa House's website.

Kitchen works at Artpace San Antonio and has held solo exhibitions in San Antonio, Houston and internationally in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. He has also been featured on Glasstire TV's 4x4 Youtube series.

"On the Mountain at Dawn" is on view by appointment to groups no larger than three from September 4-26. A 360° virtual tour of the exhibition and individual works for sale will also be available on Presa House's website starting September 5.

Free, 7-11 p.m. Friday, September 4, Presa House Gallery, 725 S. Presa St., presahouse.com

