Friday, September 4, 2020

San Antonio Artist Bárbara Miñarro Launches Line of Hand-painted Handbags

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BÁRBARA MIÑARRO
  • Courtesy of Bárbara Miñarro
San Antonio-based mixed-media and textiles artist Bárbara Miñarro is making the break into fashion.

Her new line of accessories, Breakfast Friend, debuted last month with a selection of hand-painted purses and colorful beaded earrings.



Miñarro decorates reclaimed and vintage handbags with an array of designs featuring fruit, pastries and other (sometimes odd) items you might find stashed in a purse — even a can of Modelo beer.


The '90s mom aesthetic of Miñarro's purses is complemented by colorful plastic beaded earrings that are sure to bring back childhood memories for most local millennials.

At its mid-August launch, the first batch of Breakfast Friend purses sold out nearly immediately. While it's possible to order pairs of earrings right now, anyone seeking their own one-of-a-kind Breakfast Friend bag will need to set an alarm for September 9, when the next set of purses is scheduled to drop online.

More information and updates on Breakfast Friend are available on the brand's Instagram page and website.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

