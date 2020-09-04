Terror High Film Fest Seeking Submissions from San Antonio Filmmakers
Spooky season is upon us and to kick things off, Terror High Film Festival is calling for submissions from local horror filmmakers.
Presented by the Association of Creative Multimedia Partners, a San Antonio nonprofit, Terror High aims to celebrate the disgusting, frightening and macabre through the works of local and regional artists.
Creative minds are encouraged to let their goriest dreams come to life for the first ever Terror High Film Fest, which was originally planned as a physical festival before the pandemic hit. The event will now take to the internet as a virtual gathering for those who enjoy the creepy and crawly.
Like any horror movie trope, there are rules to the madness: each of the four film categories have length requirements ranging from an hour and a half feature-length motion picture to a less than 10-minute super short film. There will be prizes awarded in categories including Best Practical/Special Effects, Best Director and Best Feature.
On top of that, there's no submission fee, so that means creators won't have to worry about scrounging up extra money. A complete list of submission rules can be found on their website
.
The deadline for submissions is September 30, and the festival will stream for free on Terror High's website
on October 17.
