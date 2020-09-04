No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 4, 2020

TPR Cinema Tuesdays Continues Online Watch Party Series with '80s Classic WarGames

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
A teenage boy hacks a military computer and finds himself in control of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, almost starting World War III — at this point, that could be a news story from 2020.

Thankfully, it's just the plot of WarGames, the 1983 movie starring Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy, which is the next film to be featured as part of Texas Public Radio's Cinema Tuesdays online watch party series. On Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m., TPR will host a screening of the film through Amazon Prime, encouraging viewers to chat, make observations and play movie trivia while watching.



Since bringing back their fan-favorite Cinema Tuesdays in a virtual format in July, TPR has hosted virtual screenings for an array of classic movies including Once Upon a Time in the West, Tootsie and In the Heat of the Night.

To emulate a group viewing experience, TPR screens films using Amazon Prime's "watch party" feature and the Netflix Party Google Chrome extension. Following each screening is a 15-20 minute video chat for discussion of the movie and anything else about cinema.

Registration is not required for the free event, but those who sign up ahead of time will conveniently receive an emailed screening link on the day of the show and also be entered into a drawing for a TPR prize basket.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, Amazon Prime, tpr.org/topic/cinema-tuesdays.

