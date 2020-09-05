No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, September 5, 2020

An Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos

Posted By on Sat, Sep 5, 2020 at 5:11 AM

COURTESY PHOTO / STEPHEN MANKA
  • Courtesy Photo / Stephen Manka
It'd been about three years since Cleveland artist Stephen Manka came across a cache of more than 2,000 metal dildos, and he hadn't quite yet hit on the right idea for how to use them. 

Solid copper, the dongs were decades old and someone — he won't divulge the source, who prefers to remain separate from their eventual use — had offered them up. 

"They are vintage molds, positives of the molding process for creating dongs," Manka said. "This is my guess, but I envision that these were on the assembly line, dipped into a mold, and then removed, and then other materials were cast to make solid dongs. So, straight from a dildo manufacturing process. And there are just so many different ones. They were dusty, some were gnarly looking, and they range from outrageous veiny bastards to more decorate ones. There are some butt plugs in there too. It's a real mix."



COURTESY PHOTO / STEPHEN MANKA
  • Courtesy Photo / Stephen Manka
As the Trump presidency went on, Manka struck on the idea of using them to create Trump's face. The urgency grew as this election cycle started to heat up. So he bought them from the anonymous source and projected Trump's face down on the ground of his studio and set about, over the course of a week, the process of creating the portrait. It took some effort to create the right shadow effects through careful consideration of dong length, density and shape, and hours on a catwalk installed over the space so that Manka could place each dong by hand without knocking anything over, but the end result is unmistakably perfect. 

Manka is hoping to take the temporary, horizontal installation on the road. He's launched a Kickstarter to help fund an effort to make the portrait something permanent that could go vertical and travel on the campaign trail. Short of that, he's considering ways to fasten the dildos and create panels so that the installation could be installed in public horizontally — on a street or parking lot — and viewed from a perch above. 

"I don't know if Trump supporters will like it or whether it would change anyone's mind," he said. "Maybe someone would look at it and think, 'Yeah, this guy is a dick and I'm a dick for helping him win.'" 

For now, it exists in the studio, and Manka continues thinking not only about the possibility of getting it in front of voters but also the short time frame in which he'd have to make that happen. 

"I wonder what a successful public display would be," he said. "Some kind of presence along the trail — there's a debate here, and that's good chance. But with it being horizontal, all you can see up close is something like a futuristic city of towers, this field of dongs." 

Find Manka's body of work here, and his Trump dong Kickstarter here.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

This piece originally appeared in the Cleveland Scene, an affiliated publication.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Woman's Vintage Selena T-Shirt Launches Online Bidding War Read More

  2. Alamo Drafthouse Park North's Landlords Sue Theater Over Unpaid Rent During the Pandemic Read More

  3. San Antonio's New Outdoor Movie Theater Hopes to Build on Old Mission Drive-in Experience Read More

  4. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  5. San Antonio Artist Bárbara Miñarro Launches Line of Hand-painted Handbags Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation